Tacos in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve tacos
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
2509 State Highway K, O'Fallon
|Mini Taco
|$7.99
|2 Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON
|GF FISH TACOS (WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY)
|$12.00
Gluten free panko crusted fried fish, street corn salsa. Cheese blend, guacamole & avocado ranch drizzle with your choice of side.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
2931 HIGHWAY K, O'FALLON
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$10.99
2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns