Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in O Fallon

Go
O Fallon restaurants
Toast

O Fallon restaurants that serve tacos

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill

2509 State Highway K, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Taco$7.99
2 Taco Tuesday$5.00
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF FISH TACOS (WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY)$12.00
Gluten free panko crusted fried fish, street corn salsa. Cheese blend, guacamole & avocado ranch drizzle with your choice of side.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

2931 HIGHWAY K, O'FALLON

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST TACOS$10.99
2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Barrels Taphouse and Grill image

 

Barrels Taphouse and Grill

Highway N, O Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos$10.00
Grilled chicken or baked cod, mango pico salsa, lettuce, shredded cheese, cajun ranch chip & sour cream and salsa
Taco Pizza
Chili, white queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, olives, jalapenos, barrels salsa
More about Barrels Taphouse and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in O Fallon

Chicken Tenders

Ravioli

Chili

Brisket

Chicken Salad

Blt Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Nachos

Map

More near O Fallon to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston