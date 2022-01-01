Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in O Fallon

Go
O Fallon restaurants
Toast

O Fallon restaurants that serve wedge salad

Barrels Taphouse and Grill image

 

Barrels Taphouse and Grill

Highway N, O Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pitching Wedge Salad$8.00
Iceberg wedge, bacon, tomato, egg, green onion, ranch and balsamic dressing
More about Barrels Taphouse and Grill
Wicked Greenz image

 

Wicked Greenz

4015 Highway K, O' Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
#8 Chop't Wedge Salad (Large)$7.95
Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil,
crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#8 Chop't Wedge Salad (Small)$7.95
Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil,
crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
More about Wicked Greenz

Browse other tasty dishes in O Fallon

Burritos

Pretzels

Waffles

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Fried Pickles

Salmon

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near O Fallon to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston