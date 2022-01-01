Go
Toast

O'Hara's Food & Spirits

Open For Curbside 12-8!

1185 WALNUT ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)

Popular Items

Specialty Pizza$13.00
Large Pizza$13.00
Steak Tips$21.00
Kayla's Grain Bowl$15.00
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Boneless Wings$13.00
Burger$13.00
Large Salad$13.00
Special Burger$16.00
Sesame Chicken Stir Fry$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1185 WALNUT ST

Newton Highlands MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Call us daily between 9 and 5, or order online anytime!

Lincoln Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farm Grill & Rotisserie

No reviews yet

For over 20 years, the Farm Grill & Rotisserie has been serving up the area's best authentic Greek favorites.

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston