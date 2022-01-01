Go
Toast

O'Hara's Public House

Warm and welcoming celebration of community, food, music and fun!

131 E Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seasonal Mixed Greens Salad$6.95
Cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of dressing. Add chicken or salmon.
Public House Salad$14.95
Seasonal greens topped with candied walnuts, strawberries, goat cheese and grilled chicken. Served with champagne vinagrette.
Bird in the Hand$11.95
6oz. chicken breast with thick-cut bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun.
Pot Roast$14.95
Red wine braised chuck roast over mashed potatoes and carrots, topped with brown gravy.
Fish and Chips$16.95
Beer battered hadock fillet served with steak fries and lemon caper tartar sauce.
Shepherd's Pie$13.95
Ground beef simmered in red wine gravy with peas, carrots and onions, topped with a crisped mashed potato crust. *Top it off with a fried egg and cheese.
Spinach Dip$7.95
With flatbread wedges
Reuben$11.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on lightly seeded marble rye. (turkey available)
Chicken Tenders$6.95
Includes choice of side.
Public House Burger$13.95
8oz. patty with cheddar, thick cut bacon, onion ring, and Guiness BBQ sauce.
See full menu

Location

131 E Main Street

Lexington SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Strudel LX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CafeStrudel Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Comfort Scratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

Cooking from scratch in a comfortable setting.

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston