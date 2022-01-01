Go
O'Maddy's Bar & Grille

Creating a unique and fun environment where you can come as you are. Providing excellent quality food, creative daily specials, generous portions at a reasonable price with superior service and a view to relax and unwind...

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5405 Shore Blvd S • $$

Avg 4.3 (1408 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$11.99
Fresh cut chicken breast tenders, breaded and fried, tossed with choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese and french fries.
Not Gluten Free.
Hammer$15.99
Fresh ground beef burger topped with shaved London port roast beef, grilled onions and white American cheese on a brioche bun, served with horseradish and au jus.
BYO Pizza$12.99
Hand Tossed with pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella.
12"
Grouper Nuggets$14.99
Fresh cut Grouper trimmings, crispy fried.
Not Gluten Free.
Kid Chicken Fingers$4.99
Wings$12.99
10 jumbo wings tossed in choice of sauce.
Tacos Mahi$15.99
Lightly blackened Mahi with a baja slaw and pepper jack cheese. Served on flour tortillas with salsa.
RBK$14.99
Thin sliced roast beef on a Kimmelweck bun. Served with au jus and horseradish.
Buffalo Shrimp$12.99
6 Jumbo White Shrimp (13-15ct) battered and crispy fried.
Gluten Free if blackened or grilled.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5405 Shore Blvd S

Gulfport FL

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
