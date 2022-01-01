Go
Toast

O' Malley's Galley Restaurant and Catering

Family owned and operated scratch kitchen.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • BBQ

1595 S ORTONVILLE RD • $$

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$11.00
Fish & Chips (2pc)$13.00
Fried Icelandic Cod
with house cut French Fries
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
House ground burger, tossed with house made gravy, and corn, topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese and scallions.
Chicken Finger Dinner$12.00
5 Hand battered chicken fingers
Choice of Side
Choose 2$17.00
Fish & Chips (3pc)$15.00
3 pieces of Icelandic Cod
Beer battered fried, served with hand cut Fries
Fish and Chips for 2$22.00
5 pieces of Icelandic Cod Beer battered, with hand cut Fries
Family Pack$35.00
Choice of 2 Proteins
Choice of 2 Sides
Feeds 4 to 5 people
If you want a double of any item select it once.
Bills will be adjusted for doubles with an upcharge.
Coconut Cream Pie$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1595 S ORTONVILLE RD

Ortonville MI

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whiskey River Bar And Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River Rock Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Highland House Carryout

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fed

No reviews yet

COME AS YOU ARE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston