O' Malley's Galley Restaurant and Catering
Family owned and operated scratch kitchen.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • BBQ
1595 S ORTONVILLE RD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1595 S ORTONVILLE RD
Ortonville MI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Whiskey River Bar And Grill
Come in and enjoy!
River Rock Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Highland House Carryout
Come in and enjoy!
The Fed
COME AS YOU ARE