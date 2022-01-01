Go
O'Malley's Pub America Bowman Restaurant

Producing delicious beer and helping you make some of the best experiences in Weston, Missouri. We’ve got it all! Exceptional Irish fare, talented musicians performing every weekend at O’Malley’s 1842 Pub, and plenty of comfortable places to stay.

500 Welt Street

500 Welt Street

Weston MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
