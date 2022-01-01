O'Malley's Pub America Bowman Restaurant
Producing delicious beer and helping you make some of the best experiences in Weston, Missouri. We’ve got it all! Exceptional Irish fare, talented musicians performing every weekend at O’Malley’s 1842 Pub, and plenty of comfortable places to stay.
500 Welt Street
Location
500 Welt Street
Weston MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Vineyard's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
TIN KITCHEN
Award-winning BBQ, Burgers, Specialty Sandwiches and Salads, Homemade Desserts
The 640 Pizza & Pints
Come in and enjoy!
Green Dirt Farm Creamery
We're your hometown cafe serving lots of local goodness including cheese we make ourselves on our dairy farm nearby. Come in and enjoy!