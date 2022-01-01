Go
O SEA

📍 Responsibly sourced seafood, complemented by the seasonality and diversity of California cooking, in the historic heart of Orange County

SEAFOOD • SALADS

109 S GLASSELL ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$21.95
Crispy Chicken 'Katsu' Sando$17.95
housemade bulldog sauce, cabbage slaw, classic fries
Spicy Wild Albacore on Crispy Rice$11.95
Tijuana Caesar$21.95
Romaine, baby kale, midnight moon cheese, pepitas, ninja radish, tajin
Wild Albacore Tuna Tostada$6.95
Spring Peas 'Two Ways'$22.95
shiitake mushrooms, miso buerre blanc, almonds, parsley & sage
Grilled Fish Taco$6.95
pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo
O SEA Burrito$17.95
kombu rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, spicy mayo, avocado
Wild Albacore Tuna Poke Bowl$18.95
kombu rice, blood orange ponzu, shaved fennel, seaweed salad, pickled mushrooms
Wild Albacore Tuna Hand Roll$6.95
cucumber, avocado, black sesame, ponzu, spicy mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Gift Cards
Corkage Fee
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

109 S GLASSELL ST

Orange CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
