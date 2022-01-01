O SEA
📍 Responsibly sourced seafood, complemented by the seasonality and diversity of California cooking, in the historic heart of Orange County
SEAFOOD • SALADS
109 S GLASSELL ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
109 S GLASSELL ST
Orange CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bosscat Orange
Come in and enjoy!
HANANO RAMEN - OC
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Bowl - Orange Circle
The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.
The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!