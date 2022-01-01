O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.
Come and enjoy one of our many signature cocktails made with Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Whiskey.
600 Malcolm Avenue SE
Location
600 Malcolm Avenue SE
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Surly Brewing Company
Pizza. Beer.
Any questions?
Hodges Bend MSP
Cocktails, wine, & coffee, thoughtfully prepared in Saint Paul, MN.