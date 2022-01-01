Go
Toast

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

An authentic Irish pub located in the heart of Ravenswood. With our wide selection of beers, spirits, and menu items there is surely something for everyone here at O'Shaughnessy's! Come have a beer and relax with us!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4557 N Ravenswood Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$15.00
5 chicken tenders tossed in a choice of our signature sauces: Traditional Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango-Habanero or Mustard BBQ
Classic Angus Beef Burger$14.50
8oz Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion on a brioche bun. Sub pretzel bun 1.00.
Rueben Sandwich$15.95
Shaved corned beef, purple sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island, on marble rye.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.50
Breaded buffalo chicken bites, Romain lettuce, red onions, baby medley tomatoes, carrots, and blue cheese dressing.
Shepherd’s Pie$16.50
A traditional Irish dish made with ground beef, carrots, and peas in rich, delicious gravy, topped with a mashed potato and cheddar cheese crust.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$22.50
Chicken Club$15.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and avocado on sourdough bread.
O'Schock's Egg Rolls$13.00
Stuffed with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss cheese served with Colman’s mustard aioli.
Seasonal Salad$11.50
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, apples, cherry tomatoes, red onions, romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Fish N Chips$18.25
Our almost famous beer battered codfish (9 oz.) served with fries, tartar sauce, lemons, and creamy coleslaw.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4557 N Ravenswood Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The SoFo Tap

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Bear Bar South of Foster

Chicago Magic Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

No reviews yet

Tacos all day, everyday!

Meeting House Tavern

No reviews yet

Meet Drink Play

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston