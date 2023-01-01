O'shay's - 4707 S Whitaker Rd
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
4707 S Whitaker Rd, Amarillo TX 79118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Bella Pizza located at 2000 SE 34th Ave Suite 100
No Reviews
2200 SE 34th Suite #100 Amarillo, TX 79118
View restaurant
Braceros Downtown - 727 South Polk Street
No Reviews
727 South Polk Street Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurant