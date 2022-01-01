Go
Toast

O'Slattery's Irish Restaurant and Pub

Dine in or place order for Pick Up! Thank you!

318 Delaware Ave. • $$

Avg 4.7 (628 reviews)

Popular Items

Harp Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered Boston cod, served over pub fries, cole slaw and a choice of our house made tartar sauce or cocktail sauce
Buttermilk Chicken Fingers$9.00
1/2 Tray Corned Beef and Cabbage$30.00
For pick up on Sunday March 13th between 3-7pm. You are required to choose a pick up time at check out. 15% of proceeds will go to St. Stephen's Pre-K Academy!
Neo Classic Chicken Wings$11.00
Ten wings, fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: **Jameson Glaze and Blue Cheese Dressing are NOT Gluten Free**
Drunken Chicken$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, cheddar, fried pickle, crispy onion, coleslaw, smokey blue sauce, on a toasted brioche bun
Fully Loaded Firehouse Wrap$12.00
Protein: Crispy or Grilled Chicken
Sauce: Mild, Medium or Hot buffalo sauce
Dressing: Ranch or Blue CheeseBacon, monterey jack cheese, crisp romaine and tomato.
Tightly wrapped in a warm, flour tortilla
Pretzel Bites$9.00
House made honey cheese sauce and salt
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
Fish Tacos$13.00
Crispy beer battered cod filets, over crisp romaine, homemade slaw, drizzled with Marie Rose sauce
O"Slattery's Reuben$14.00
In-house slow roasted corned beef, braised in Irish ale, grilled and piled high. Topped with red sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and our house made russian dressing. Served on thick cut toasted rye.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

318 Delaware Ave.

Delmar NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cappadona's Pizza

No reviews yet

Local family owned pizzeria

Bellini's Slingerlands

No reviews yet

The Bellini’s standard of Italian classics, pasta and pizza honored the original recipes of Anthony Marrello.
Since 2002, we have since expanded to the Latham area in 2014. With each location offering unique experiences within a classic yet modern setting.
We are always committed to providing the highest quality food and service in each of our current locations and as we expand to other regions.

Martel's Restaurant - 65 O'Neil Rd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spinners

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston