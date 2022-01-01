Go
O Sole Mio

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

17607B Vashon Hwy SW • $

Avg 4.3 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Ceasar$10.00
hearts of romaine, homemade dressing, Parmigiano, anchovies, lemon
Insalata di Parma$9.00
arugula, Grana Padano, evoo, lemon
Il Primo$29.00
Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives or bell peppers, whole milk mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce
Half & Half Combo
Can't decide between our delicious combos? Pick two for one pie.
Veneto$29.00
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, spinach, whole milk mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce
Classic Cheese$22.00
whole milk mozzerella, San Marzano tomato sauce
Margherita$24.00
whole milk mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, evoo, fresh basil
Pizza al Pesto$28.00
homemade pesto base, whole milk mozz, goat cheese, sliced tomatoes
Capricciosa$29.00
artichoke hearts, Italian ham, mushrooms, whole milk mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce
Pepperoni$23.00
same as the Classic with our signature pepperoni
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

17607B Vashon Hwy SW

Vashon WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
