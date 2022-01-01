Go
Off The Grid

always smokin' somethin'

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Route 6A • $$

Avg 4.8 (436 reviews)

Popular Items

HillPort Burger$9.00
5 ounce burger patty, American cheese with bus sauce, lettuce, pickles and onions on a brioche bun
Wings 1\\2$12.00
½# of Crispy Smoked Chicken Wings with of BBQ Sauce and choice of one side
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Egg Noodle, Pork Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Shitake Mushroom, Enoki Mushroom, Baby Bok Choy, Egg, Pickled Radish & Onion, Scallions, Sesame Seed
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.00
5 ounce burger patty American cheese and artisanal bacon on. a brioche bun
The Mac Daddy$13.00
5 ounce burger patty with American cheese, bacon, grilled mac & cheese, truffle aioli and scallions on a brioche bun
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
5oz Burger Patty, American Cheese on a Brioche Bun with French Fries
Dumplings$7.00
Crispy Pork-Kimchi- Ponzu Sauce
Mac & Cheese w/ Truffle Aioli$3.50
Our famous Grilled Macaroni and Cheese toped with a healthy dollop of home made Truffle Aioli
Fries$2.50
Potatoes prepared in the French manner
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

91 Route 6A

Sandwich MA

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
