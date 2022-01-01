Oak Bluffs restaurants you'll love
Oak Bluffs's top cuisines
Must-try Oak Bluffs restaurants
Fishbones Bar & Grille
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard
|Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Peeper jack cheese
|Coconut Shrimp
|$17.95
w/ Orange Horseradish Marmalade
MV Chowder Company
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS
|Popular items
|THE KELP BURGER
|$17.00
World's first Kelp Burger! Tastes like meat and mushroom...not fishy or oceany at all! Soy-free, gluten-free burger created from ocean farmed kelp, mushrooms, and superfoods. Grilled brioche bun, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle & fries
|THE BURGER
|$15.00
A half pound of fresh, delicious ground steak topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled brioche bun. Served with fries. (If you need a specific temp use this item during the promo days- you’ll pay normal price but get your specific temp)
|CRISPY ATLANTIC COD SANDWICH
|$16.00
Beautiful golden cod filet topped with tartar and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun, served with fries.
Mo's Lunch
137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|PHO
Rich, savory broth (you choose which type) served on the side of rice noodles topped with fresh herbs, jalapeño and lime. Accompanied by hoisin and chili paste.
-Veggie + Tofu
-Beef (thinly sliced rare beef)
-Seafood (haddock and shrimp)
|Leo Burger
|$10.00
skinny patty, cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce on a soft bun
|Today's Soup
Hearty Mushroom Barley or Matzoh Ball in the most delicious flavorful chicken broth ever!!
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Dragon Roll
|$16.00
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
|Sautéed Lobster Roll
|$33.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
|Tavern Lobster Roll
|$32.95
Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo
BBQ
Sea Smoke BBQ
7 Oakland Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|COLESLAW
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
|SANDWICH ROLLS
|$1.50
We made the switch to Brioche Buns. They hold up well to BBQ and, well, everyone loves them! Sandwich guide: you can get 1-2 sandwiches out of 8oz of pork...generally there is 4-8oz of pork in one sandwich depending on your appetite...
|MAC N CHEESE
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
/ 32 oz feeds 4-8 ppl Just enough oooey and gooey, a blend of queso, jack and cheddar cheeses.
Nomans
15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Fried chicken tenders with a side of carrots, celery, and house-made ranch dressing.
**This item is NO LONGER GF**
**Cannot be made dairy-free**
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
4oz black Angus beef, cheese, special sauce, and LTOP served on a sesame seed bun
|Kale and Sweet Potato Salad
|$15.00
Kale and roasted sweet potatoes tossed with toasted cashews, chickpeas, feta, and cashew-garlic vinegarette.
GF
Winston's Kitchen
1 East Chop Drive, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Italian Sub
|$12.99
Ham,Salami ,Capicola and Mortadella , Shaved Lettuce , Tomato, Green Pepper , Pickles, Onion , Greek Olives, Oil & Vinegar
|Spicy Italian Sub
|$11.99
Salami, Ham and Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onions, Green Peppers
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried chicken breast,Lettuce and Tomato
Enchanted Chocolates
4 Chapman Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Dark Chocolate Chilmark Coffee Espresso Beans & MV Sea Salt
|$14.00
Roasted Espresso Beans from Woods Hole's Pie in the Sky Bakery covered with a hint of Vineyard Sea Salt and 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate
|Chocolate Fudge - 1/2 lb. Box
|$8.00
We have an incredible old recipe that has been perfected now over the years. Smooth in texture but not too soft, and a chocolate flavor that's not over or underwhelming. The quintessential morsel in every bite!
8 oz.
|Dark Chocolate Cape Cod Cranberries
|$14.00
Cape Cod Cranberries covered in 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate
8 oz.
The Ritz MV & Dilly's
4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$7.00
|Taco
|$7.00
|Fries
|$7.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.95
5 Chicken Fingers. Sauce options available at pickup.
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
Served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce on the side.
|French Fries
|$5.95
Due to volume we are unable to accommodate any seafood or shellfish allergy pertaining to the fries
Dos Mas
50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
|$16.00
Chicken, pickled jalapeños, corn, cheese, crema, and cotija cheese wrapped and fried in a flour tortilla.
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
cajun shrimp, house slaw, pineapple salsa, cotija cheese, green onion
|House Chips
|$10.00
chips topped with cheese, salsa verde, mango salsa, and crema.
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|CHIMICHANGA
|$15.99
This specialty of Sonora, Mexico, is
a flash-fried burrito that is stuffed with
jack-cheddar cheese & housemade salsa.
Served on rice with your choice of beans
|BONELESS WINGS (WITHOUT BONES)
For those who want to pass on the bones, try these beauties! With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options!
|FAMOUS BONE-IN WINGS (WITH BONES)
We never like the word 'best', because it really is an individual decision, but our wings are at the top of the pile not just on the island, but anywhere. With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options! Market conditions are not good right now, so expect shortages and price increases on wings this summer.
Ocean View
16 Chapman Avenue PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$15.95
Breaded & Fried
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.95
Served w/ Marinara
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Our seasoned Crispy Fried Buttermilk Chicken topped w/ Homemade Coleslaw on a bun
THE BARN
13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Pork & Leek Dumplings!
|$10.99
Steamed & seared pork & leek dumplings, served w/ soy sauce
|Cheese Pizza!
|$9.99
10” personal sized cheese pizza. Add toppings from available choices.
|Chicken Nuggets
|$9.99
Crispy chicken nuggets that hit the spot like WHOA. Perfect for the kiddos, but also good for anyone who loves the guilty pleasure of drive-thru quality crispy chicken nuggets dipped in honey mustard or whatever you end up choosing for a sauce selection
The Sweet Life
63 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|SWEET LIFE SMASH BURGER
|$14.00
cheddar, Bibb lettuce, caramelized onions, secret sauce, potato bun
|WINTER RISOTTO
|$28.00
Morning Glory leeks, cured lemon, parmesan crisps, chestnut
Offshore Ale Co
30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs
Sand Bar & Grille
6 Circuit Ave Ext On The Harbor, Oak Bluffs