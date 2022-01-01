Oak Bluffs restaurants you'll love

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Pizza
American
Coffee & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Beer
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
French
Must-try Oak Bluffs restaurants

Fishbones Bar & Grille image

 

Fishbones Bar & Grille

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard
Cheeseburger$16.95
Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Peeper jack cheese
Coconut Shrimp$17.95
w/ Orange Horseradish Marmalade
More about Fishbones Bar & Grille
MV Chowder Company image

 

MV Chowder Company

9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE KELP BURGER$17.00
World's first Kelp Burger! Tastes like meat and mushroom...not fishy or oceany at all! Soy-free, gluten-free burger created from ocean farmed kelp, mushrooms, and superfoods. Grilled brioche bun, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle & fries
THE BURGER$15.00
A half pound of fresh, delicious ground steak topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled brioche bun. Served with fries. (If you need a specific temp use this item during the promo days- you’ll pay normal price but get your specific temp)
CRISPY ATLANTIC COD SANDWICH$16.00
Beautiful golden cod filet topped with tartar and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun, served with fries.
More about MV Chowder Company
Mo's Lunch image

 

Mo's Lunch

137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PHO
Rich, savory broth (you choose which type) served on the side of rice noodles topped with fresh herbs, jalapeño and lime. Accompanied by hoisin and chili paste.
-Veggie + Tofu
-Beef (thinly sliced rare beef)
-Seafood (haddock and shrimp)
Leo Burger$10.00
skinny patty, cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce on a soft bun
Today's Soup
Hearty Mushroom Barley or Matzoh Ball in the most delicious flavorful chicken broth ever!!
More about Mo's Lunch
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Roll $16.00
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
Sautéed Lobster Roll$33.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
Tavern Lobster Roll$32.95
Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Sea Smoke BBQ image

BBQ

Sea Smoke BBQ

7 Oakland Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
COLESLAW
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
SANDWICH ROLLS$1.50
We made the switch to Brioche Buns. They hold up well to BBQ and, well, everyone loves them! Sandwich guide: you can get 1-2 sandwiches out of 8oz of pork...generally there is 4-8oz of pork in one sandwich depending on your appetite...
MAC N CHEESE
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
/ 32 oz feeds 4-8 ppl Just enough oooey and gooey, a blend of queso, jack and cheddar cheeses.
More about Sea Smoke BBQ
Nomans image

 

Nomans

15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fried chicken tenders with a side of carrots, celery, and house-made ranch dressing.
**This item is NO LONGER GF**
**Cannot be made dairy-free**
Cheeseburger$12.00
4oz black Angus beef, cheese, special sauce, and LTOP served on a sesame seed bun
Kale and Sweet Potato Salad$15.00
Kale and roasted sweet potatoes tossed with toasted cashews, chickpeas, feta, and cashew-garlic vinegarette.
GF
More about Nomans
Winston's Kitchen image

 

Winston's Kitchen

1 East Chop Drive, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Sub$12.99
Ham,Salami ,Capicola and Mortadella , Shaved Lettuce , Tomato, Green Pepper , Pickles, Onion , Greek Olives, Oil & Vinegar
Spicy Italian Sub$11.99
Salami, Ham and Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onions, Green Peppers
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried chicken breast,Lettuce and Tomato
More about Winston's Kitchen
Enchanted Chocolates image

 

Enchanted Chocolates

4 Chapman Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dark Chocolate Chilmark Coffee Espresso Beans & MV Sea Salt$14.00
Roasted Espresso Beans from Woods Hole's Pie in the Sky Bakery covered with a hint of Vineyard Sea Salt and 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate
Chocolate Fudge - 1/2 lb. Box$8.00
We have an incredible old recipe that has been perfected now over the years. Smooth in texture but not too soft, and a chocolate flavor that's not over or underwhelming. The quintessential morsel in every bite!
8 oz.
Dark Chocolate Cape Cod Cranberries$14.00
Cape Cod Cranberries covered in 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate
8 oz.
More about Enchanted Chocolates
The Ritz MV & Dilly's image

 

The Ritz MV & Dilly's

4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$7.00
Taco$7.00
Fries$7.00
More about The Ritz MV & Dilly's
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar

29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1502 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$12.95
5 Chicken Fingers. Sauce options available at pickup.
Fish & Chips$19.95
Served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce on the side.
French Fries$5.95
Due to volume we are unable to accommodate any seafood or shellfish allergy pertaining to the fries
More about Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
Dos Mas image

 

Dos Mas

50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA$16.00
Chicken, pickled jalapeños, corn, cheese, crema, and cotija cheese wrapped and fried in a flour tortilla.
Shrimp Taco$8.00
cajun shrimp, house slaw, pineapple salsa, cotija cheese, green onion
House Chips$10.00
chips topped with cheese, salsa verde, mango salsa, and crema.
More about Dos Mas
Sharky's Cantina image

 

Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIMICHANGA$15.99
This specialty of Sonora, Mexico, is
a flash-fried burrito that is stuffed with
jack-cheddar cheese & housemade salsa.
Served on rice with your choice of beans
BONELESS WINGS (WITHOUT BONES)
For those who want to pass on the bones, try these beauties! With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options!
FAMOUS BONE-IN WINGS (WITH BONES)
We never like the word 'best', because it really is an individual decision, but our wings are at the top of the pile not just on the island, but anywhere. With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options! Market conditions are not good right now, so expect shortages and price increases on wings this summer.
More about Sharky's Cantina
Ocean View image

 

Ocean View

16 Chapman Avenue PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$15.95
Breaded & Fried
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Served w/ Marinara
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Our seasoned Crispy Fried Buttermilk Chicken topped w/ Homemade Coleslaw on a bun
More about Ocean View
THE BARN image

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pork & Leek Dumplings!$10.99
Steamed & seared pork & leek dumplings, served w/ soy sauce
Cheese Pizza!$9.99
10” personal sized cheese pizza. Add toppings from available choices.
Chicken Nuggets$9.99
Crispy chicken nuggets that hit the spot like WHOA. Perfect for the kiddos, but also good for anyone who loves the guilty pleasure of drive-thru quality crispy chicken nuggets dipped in honey mustard or whatever you end up choosing for a sauce selection
More about THE BARN
The Sweet Life image

 

The Sweet Life

63 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SWEET LIFE SMASH BURGER$14.00
cheddar, Bibb lettuce, caramelized onions, secret sauce, potato bun
WINTER RISOTTO$28.00
Morning Glory leeks, cured lemon, parmesan crisps, chestnut
More about The Sweet Life
Restaurant banner

 

Offshore Ale Co

30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Offshore Ale Co
Restaurant banner

 

Sand Bar & Grille

6 Circuit Ave Ext On The Harbor, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sand Bar & Grille

