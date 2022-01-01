Oak Bluffs American restaurants you'll love
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Dragon Roll
|$16.00
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
|Sautéed Lobster Roll
|$33.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
|Tavern Lobster Roll
|$32.95
Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo
Nomans
15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Fried chicken tenders with a side of carrots, celery, and house-made ranch dressing.
**This item is NO LONGER GF**
**Cannot be made dairy-free**
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
4oz black Angus beef, cheese, special sauce, and LTOP served on a sesame seed bun
|Kale and Sweet Potato Salad
|$15.00
Kale and roasted sweet potatoes tossed with toasted cashews, chickpeas, feta, and cashew-garlic vinegarette.
GF
Ocean View
16 Chapman Avenue PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$15.95
Breaded & Fried
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.95
Served w/ Marinara
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Our seasoned Crispy Fried Buttermilk Chicken topped w/ Homemade Coleslaw on a bun
THE BARN
13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Pork & Leek Dumplings!
|$10.99
Steamed & seared pork & leek dumplings, served w/ soy sauce
|Cheese Pizza!
|$9.99
10” personal sized cheese pizza. Add toppings from available choices.
|Chicken Nuggets
|$9.99
Crispy chicken nuggets that hit the spot like WHOA. Perfect for the kiddos, but also good for anyone who loves the guilty pleasure of drive-thru quality crispy chicken nuggets dipped in honey mustard or whatever you end up choosing for a sauce selection