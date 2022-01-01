Oak Bluffs American restaurants you'll love

Go
Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Oak Bluffs

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Roll $16.00
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
Sautéed Lobster Roll$33.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
Tavern Lobster Roll$32.95
Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Nomans image

 

Nomans

15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fried chicken tenders with a side of carrots, celery, and house-made ranch dressing.
**This item is NO LONGER GF**
**Cannot be made dairy-free**
Cheeseburger$12.00
4oz black Angus beef, cheese, special sauce, and LTOP served on a sesame seed bun
Kale and Sweet Potato Salad$15.00
Kale and roasted sweet potatoes tossed with toasted cashews, chickpeas, feta, and cashew-garlic vinegarette.
GF
More about Nomans
Ocean View image

 

Ocean View

16 Chapman Avenue PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$15.95
Breaded & Fried
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Served w/ Marinara
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Our seasoned Crispy Fried Buttermilk Chicken topped w/ Homemade Coleslaw on a bun
More about Ocean View
THE BARN image

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pork & Leek Dumplings!$10.99
Steamed & seared pork & leek dumplings, served w/ soy sauce
Cheese Pizza!$9.99
10” personal sized cheese pizza. Add toppings from available choices.
Chicken Nuggets$9.99
Crispy chicken nuggets that hit the spot like WHOA. Perfect for the kiddos, but also good for anyone who loves the guilty pleasure of drive-thru quality crispy chicken nuggets dipped in honey mustard or whatever you end up choosing for a sauce selection
More about THE BARN
The Sweet Life image

 

The Sweet Life

63 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SWEET LIFE SMASH BURGER$14.00
cheddar, Bibb lettuce, caramelized onions, secret sauce, potato bun
WINTER RISOTTO$28.00
Morning Glory leeks, cured lemon, parmesan crisps, chestnut
More about The Sweet Life

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Bluffs

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Clams

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Oak Bluffs to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston