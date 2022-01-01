Oak Bluffs seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Oak Bluffs
More about Fishbones Bar & Grille
Fishbones Bar & Grille
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard
|Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Peeper jack cheese
|Coconut Shrimp
|$17.95
w/ Orange Horseradish Marmalade
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Dragon Roll
|$16.00
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
|Sautéed Lobster Roll
|$33.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
|Tavern Lobster Roll
|$32.95
Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo
More about Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.95
5 Chicken Fingers. Sauce options available at pickup.
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
Served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce on the side.
|French Fries
|$5.95
Due to volume we are unable to accommodate any seafood or shellfish allergy pertaining to the fries