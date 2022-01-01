Oak Bluffs seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Oak Bluffs

Fishbones Bar & Grille image

 

Fishbones Bar & Grille

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard
Cheeseburger$16.95
Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Peeper jack cheese
Coconut Shrimp$17.95
w/ Orange Horseradish Marmalade
More about Fishbones Bar & Grille
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Roll $16.00
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
Sautéed Lobster Roll$33.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
Tavern Lobster Roll$32.95
Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar

29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1502 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$12.95
5 Chicken Fingers. Sauce options available at pickup.
Fish & Chips$19.95
Served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce on the side.
French Fries$5.95
Due to volume we are unable to accommodate any seafood or shellfish allergy pertaining to the fries
More about Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
Ocean View image

 

Ocean View

16 Chapman Avenue PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$15.95
Breaded & Fried
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Served w/ Marinara
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Our seasoned Crispy Fried Buttermilk Chicken topped w/ Homemade Coleslaw on a bun
More about Ocean View

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Bluffs

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Clams

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Oak Bluffs to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston