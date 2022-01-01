Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

MV Chowder Company

9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS

Takeout
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$12.00
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE$12.00
RED VELVET CAKE$12.00
Banner pic

 

Mo's Lunch

137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs

Takeout
Guinness Cake$10.00
This item is available from 4pm-7pm 3/17 only. Schedule accordingly. Rich chocolate Guinness cake with Jameson caramel and Bailey's frosting. It does not get better than this!
Funfetti Cake$6.00
Sprinkle cake with sprinkle frosting : ) Nothin' more fun than that. The fish fry menu is available on weds 4/6 from 4-8pm only.
Vanilla Almond Cake Slice$5.00
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

Takeout
Crab Cakes$19.95
House made w/ a Spicy Mango Salsa
Ocean View image

 

Ocean View

16 Chapman Avenue PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.95
Item pic

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.99
3-layer chocolate cake finished w/ an elegant dark chocolate ganache
