Cake in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve cake
MV Chowder Company
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$12.00
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE
|$12.00
|RED VELVET CAKE
|$12.00
Mo's Lunch
137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Guinness Cake
|$10.00
This item is available from 4pm-7pm 3/17 only. Schedule accordingly. Rich chocolate Guinness cake with Jameson caramel and Bailey's frosting. It does not get better than this!
|Funfetti Cake
|$6.00
Sprinkle cake with sprinkle frosting : ) Nothin' more fun than that. The fish fry menu is available on weds 4/6 from 4-8pm only.
|Vanilla Almond Cake Slice
|$5.00
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Crab Cakes
|$19.95
House made w/ a Spicy Mango Salsa