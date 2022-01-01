Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve california rolls

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll $13.00
crab stick, avocado & cucumber 
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar

29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1502 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$13.00
More about Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar

