California rolls in
Oak Bluffs
/
Oak Bluffs
/
California Rolls
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve california rolls
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
California Roll
$13.00
crab stick, avocado & cucumber
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs
Avg 3.9
(1502 reviews)
California Roll
$13.00
More about Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
