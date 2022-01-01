Cheeseburgers in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Fishbones Bar & Grille
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Peeper jack cheese
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Cheeseburger
|$16.50
w/ Swiss, Provolone, American or Cheddar served w/fries
Nomans
15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
4oz black Angus beef, cheese, special sauce, and LTOP served on a sesame seed bun
Offshore Ale Co
30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Cheeseburger
|$13.39
Fresh ground beef "Smashed" on our flat-top, then topped with American cheese, on a brioche bun. Served with potato chips
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Snack Bar Double Cheeseburger 6oz
|$8.95
|Snack Bar Cheeseburger 3oz
|$5.95
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA
|$14.99
It's like our Big Macadilla with a little less stuff! Enjoy crumbled burger patties with Cheese and then you can add what you want to it!
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER CHIMICHANGA
|$18.99
It's like two cheeseburgers wrapped in a french fry. I mean, do I need to say anything else?