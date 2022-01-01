Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Oak Bluffs

Go
Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken curry

Fishbones Bar & Grille image

 

Fishbones Bar & Grille

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$25.99
Sauteed & served over Jasmine Rice w/ Vegetable of The Day
More about Fishbones Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

The Barn Bowl & Bistro

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pizza!$19.99
Delicious! The Barn’s house-made curry sauce as a base, topped w/ chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese & fresh cilantro
Chicken or Seafood Curry$21.99
One of our most popular entrees. House-made curry sauce sautéed w/ your choice of chicken or shrimp, served w/ jasmine rice & mixed vegetables
More about The Barn Bowl & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Bluffs

Clam Chowder

Edamame

Clams

Fish And Chips

Steak Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Chimichangas

Map

More near Oak Bluffs to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston