Chicken curry in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken curry
Fishbones Bar & Grille
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Curry Chicken
|$25.99
Sauteed & served over Jasmine Rice w/ Vegetable of The Day
The Barn Bowl & Bistro
13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Chicken Curry Pizza!
|$19.99
Delicious! The Barn’s house-made curry sauce as a base, topped w/ chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese & fresh cilantro
|Chicken or Seafood Curry
|$21.99
One of our most popular entrees. House-made curry sauce sautéed w/ your choice of chicken or shrimp, served w/ jasmine rice & mixed vegetables