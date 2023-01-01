Chicken parmesan in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Nomans
Nomans
15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs
|Special!! Baked Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$16.00
Baked parmesan crusted chicken with our house made pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, on ciabatta bread!
More about The Barn Bowl & Bistro
The Barn Bowl & Bistro
13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Chicken Parmesan
|$28.99
A huge portion of hand-breaded & fried chicken breast covered w/ marinara sauce & melted mozzarella, served over fettuccine w/ a huge piece of toasted garlic parmesan bread
|Chicken Parmesan Pizza
|$21.99
Diced crispy chicken cutlet w/ marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano, fresh basil & olive oil
