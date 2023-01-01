Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Oak Bluffs

Go
Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Nomans image

 

Nomans

15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Special!! Baked Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
Baked parmesan crusted chicken with our house made pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, on ciabatta bread!
More about Nomans
Item pic

 

The Barn Bowl & Bistro

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$28.99
A huge portion of hand-breaded & fried chicken breast covered w/ marinara sauce & melted mozzarella, served over fettuccine w/ a huge piece of toasted garlic parmesan bread
Chicken Parmesan Pizza$21.99
Diced crispy chicken cutlet w/ marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano, fresh basil & olive oil
Chicken Parmesan Pizza$21.99
Diced crispy chicken cutlet w/ marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano, fresh basil & olive oil
More about The Barn Bowl & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Bluffs

Mussels

Clam Chowder

Dumplings

Octopus

Fish Tacos

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chicken Tenders

Sea Scallops

Map

More near Oak Bluffs to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (649 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2142 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (474 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1162 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston