Chicken pot pies in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Offshore Ale Co

30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs

Chicken Pot Pie$18.54
More about Offshore Ale Co
The Barn Bowl & Bistro

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

Chicken Pot Pie$26.99
House-made w/ chicken, potatoes, peas, corn, carrots, onions, celery & golden puff pastry, served w/ garlic bread
More about The Barn Bowl & Bistro

