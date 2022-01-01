Chicken sandwiches in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Fishbones Bar & Grille
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard
MV Chowder Company
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich on ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, muenster cheese and basil aioli and served with fries
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
on a Brioche Roll w/ Ranch Dressing
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$17.50
Swiss, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Ciabatta Roll
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
on a Brioche Roll w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo
Nomans
15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken thigh (GF), cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, and pickles served on a soft.
**Chicken cannot be made dairy-free**
Winston's Kitchen
1 East Chop Drive, Oak Bluffs
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried chicken breast,Lettuce and Tomato
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|BUILD-A-GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
We start with a grilled chicken breast, seeded bun & pile of fries...the rest of the magic is up to you! We Sous Vide our breasts and then finish them off on the grill!!
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWICH
|$15.99
Our beautiful sous vide chicken breast patty finished off on the grill with crispy bacon, lettuce and ranch in between our sesame seed bun. Served with fries. Looking to modify this sandwich? Go to the build a chicken sandwich and create your own!