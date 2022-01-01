Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fishbones Bar & Grille image

 

Fishbones Bar & Grille

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard
More about Fishbones Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

MV Chowder Company

9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich on ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, muenster cheese and basil aioli and served with fries
More about MV Chowder Company
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
on a Brioche Roll w/ Ranch Dressing
Chicken Club Sandwich$17.50
Swiss, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Ciabatta Roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
on a Brioche Roll w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Nomans image

 

Nomans

15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh (GF), cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, and pickles served on a soft.
**Chicken cannot be made dairy-free**
More about Nomans
Winston's Kitchen image

 

Winston's Kitchen

1 East Chop Drive, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried chicken breast,Lettuce and Tomato
More about Winston's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUILD-A-GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
We start with a grilled chicken breast, seeded bun & pile of fries...the rest of the magic is up to you! We Sous Vide our breasts and then finish them off on the grill!!
CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWICH$15.99
Our beautiful sous vide chicken breast patty finished off on the grill with crispy bacon, lettuce and ranch in between our sesame seed bun. Served with fries. Looking to modify this sandwich? Go to the build a chicken sandwich and create your own!
More about Sharky's Cantina
Item pic

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.99
Crispy fried chicken cutlet on a brioche bun served w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, ranch & French fries
More about THE BARN

