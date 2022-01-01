Chimichangas in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chimichangas
The Ritz MV & Dilly's
4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$13.00
Dos Mas
50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs
|CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
|$16.00
Chicken, pickled jalapeños, corn, cheese, crema, and cotija cheese wrapped and fried in a flour tortilla.
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|CHIMICHANGA
|$15.99
This specialty of Sonora, Mexico, is
a flash-fried burrito that is stuffed with
jack-cheddar cheese & housemade salsa.
Served on rice with your choice of beans
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER CHIMICHANGA
|$18.99
It's like two cheeseburgers wrapped in a french fry. I mean, do I need to say anything else?