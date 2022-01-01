Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chimichangas

The Ritz MV & Dilly's image

 

The Ritz MV & Dilly's

4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chimichanga$13.00
More about The Ritz MV & Dilly's
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA image

 

Dos Mas

50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA$16.00
Chicken, pickled jalapeños, corn, cheese, crema, and cotija cheese wrapped and fried in a flour tortilla.
More about Dos Mas
CHIMICHANGA image

 

Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIMICHANGA$15.99
This specialty of Sonora, Mexico, is
a flash-fried burrito that is stuffed with
jack-cheddar cheese & housemade salsa.
Served on rice with your choice of beans
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER CHIMICHANGA$18.99
It's like two cheeseburgers wrapped in a french fry. I mean, do I need to say anything else?
More about Sharky's Cantina

