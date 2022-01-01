Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate fudge in Oak Bluffs

Go
Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve chocolate fudge

Banner pic

 

Mo's Lunch - at The PA Club

137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice$7.00
Mo's Lunch - at The PA Club
Chocolate Fudge - 1/2 lb. Box image

 

Enchanted Chocolates

4 Chapman Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge - 1/2 lb. Box$8.00
We have an incredible old recipe that has been perfected now over the years. Smooth in texture but not too soft, and a chocolate flavor that's not over or underwhelming. The quintessential morsel in every bite!
8 oz.
Enchanted Chocolates

