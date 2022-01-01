Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Oak Bluffs
/
Oak Bluffs
/
Coleslaw
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve coleslaw
BBQ
Sea Smoke BBQ
7 Oakland Ave, Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(48 reviews)
COLESLAW
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
More about Sea Smoke BBQ
Offshore Ale Co
30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
Coleslaw $
$2.10
More about Offshore Ale Co
Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Bluffs
Shrimp Tacos
Chimichangas
Rice Bowls
Mozzarella Sticks
Bisque
Pesto Pizza
Clams
Greek Salad
More near Oak Bluffs to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(822 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston