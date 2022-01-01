Cookies in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve cookies
Mo's Lunch
137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Big Choco Chip Cookie
|$3.50
|Big Oatmeal Cookie
|$3.50
|Big Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$3.50
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|HOT SKILLET COOKIE SUNDAE
|$10.99
Possibly the most popular dessert on Martha's Vineyard, this hot skillet sundae doesn't disappoint. It's not the same togo, but the components are all there and it's still fabulous! But to truly experience this skillet, you really need to order it while dining in with us! Vanilla bean ice cream on top of a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie with a pile of whipped cream and chocolate and caramel drizzle!