Egg rolls in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve egg rolls
MV Chowder Company
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS
|(2) SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGG ROLLS
|$14.00
Smoked chicken breast, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red peppers and spinach mixed with southwestern spices and wrapped in a crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with our wasabi ranch dipping sauce!
The Barn Bowl & Bistro
13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
|$12.99
Chicken, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red peppers & spinach blended w/ southwestern spices inside in a crispy egg roll wrapper. Served w/ chipotle ranch dipping sauce
|Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$13.99
2 egg rolls stuffed w/ sliced beef, sautéed onions & melted cheese, served w/ spicy mayo
