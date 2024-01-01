Egg rolls in Oak Bluffs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

MV Chowder Company

9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS

(2) SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGG ROLLS$14.00
Smoked chicken breast, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red peppers and spinach mixed with southwestern spices and wrapped in a crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with our wasabi ranch dipping sauce!
Item pic

 

The Barn Bowl & Bistro

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$12.99
Chicken, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red peppers & spinach blended w/ southwestern spices inside in a crispy egg roll wrapper. Served w/ chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.99
2 egg rolls stuffed w/ sliced beef, sautéed onions & melted cheese, served w/ spicy mayo
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$11.99
Chicken, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red peppers & spinach blended w/ southwestern spices inside in a crispy egg roll wrapper. Served w/ chipotle ranch dipping sauce
