Fajitas in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Offshore Ale Co
Offshore Ale Co
30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$23.10
Seasoned chicken, onions, peppers, black beans, roasted corn and poblano peppers, served over jasmine rice. Topped with Shredded cheese and lettuce
More about Sharky's Cantina
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|SIZZLIN' FAJITAS
|$17.99
Your choice of protein along with cheese rice, beans, guac, sour cream, pico and shredded lettuce. 4 tortillas. If you want extras of anything please go to SIDES and order away!
|THE FAJITA QUESADILLA
|$16.99
Everything you love about a Fajita nicely stuffed inside a huge quesadilla...your choice of protein, cheese, beans, even a little rice with lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole! Fajita-dilla!!