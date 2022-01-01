Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve fajitas

Offshore Ale Co

30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs

Chicken Fajita Bowl$23.10
Seasoned chicken, onions, peppers, black beans, roasted corn and poblano peppers, served over jasmine rice. Topped with Shredded cheese and lettuce
Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
SIZZLIN' FAJITAS$17.99
Your choice of protein along with cheese rice, beans, guac, sour cream, pico and shredded lettuce. 4 tortillas. If you want extras of anything please go to SIDES and order away!
THE FAJITA QUESADILLA$16.99
Everything you love about a Fajita nicely stuffed inside a huge quesadilla...your choice of protein, cheese, beans, even a little rice with lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole! Fajita-dilla!!
