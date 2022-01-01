Fish and chips in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve fish and chips
MV Chowder Company
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS
|ATLANTIC COD FISH AND CHIPS
|$27.00
It's all about the batter, and ours is delicious...golden cod accompanied by a heap of delicious fries, served with tartar sauce and a Brussels sprout slaw.
|KIDS FISH AND CHIPS
|$12.00
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Fish & Chips
|$21.95
Sam Adams Summer Ale battered & fried
Offshore Ale Co
30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Fish and Chips
|$22.66
Flaky, fresh cod dipped in our Amber Ale Batter then fried golden. Served with Hand-cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
Served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce on the side.
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$19.99
Corona beer battered cod with fries and our housemade special sauce