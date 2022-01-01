Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Oak Bluffs

Item pic

 

MV Chowder Company

9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS

No reviews yet
Takeout
ATLANTIC COD FISH AND CHIPS$27.00
It's all about the batter, and ours is delicious...golden cod accompanied by a heap of delicious fries, served with tartar sauce and a Brussels sprout slaw.
KIDS FISH AND CHIPS$12.00
More about MV Chowder Company
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$21.95
Sam Adams Summer Ale battered & fried
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Banner pic

 

Offshore Ale Co

30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$22.66
Flaky, fresh cod dipped in our Amber Ale Batter then fried golden. Served with Hand-cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
More about Offshore Ale Co
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar

29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1502 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$19.95
Served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce on the side.
More about Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
Item pic

 

Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH AND CHIPS$19.99
Corona beer battered cod with fries and our housemade special sauce
More about Sharky's Cantina
Item pic

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$24.99
Fried cod served w/ French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.
More about THE BARN

