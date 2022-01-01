Fudge in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve fudge
Mo's Lunch - at The PA Club
137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Fudge Brownie
|$4.00
Enchanted Chocolates
4 Chapman Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Chocolate Fudge - 1/2 lb. Box
|$8.00
We have an incredible old recipe that has been perfected now over the years. Smooth in texture but not too soft, and a chocolate flavor that's not over or underwhelming. The quintessential morsel in every bite!
8 oz.