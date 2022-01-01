Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve nachos

The Ritz MV & Dilly's image

 

The Ritz MV & Dilly's

4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$11.00
More about The Ritz MV & Dilly's
Dos Mas image

 

Dos Mas

50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Nachos$15.00
topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, cashew cheese, corn, and pickled jalapeños.
More about Dos Mas
Item pic

 

Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ NACHOS 9"$17.99
We smother corn chips with our BBQ pulled pork, cheese, pineapple-mango,
killa’ salsa and our housemade pickled poblano slaw. It‘s a backyard BBQ on a plate of nachos.
WARNING- Killa’ salsa is HOT!
BBQ NACHOS 11"$20.99
Same as the 9" but a lot bigger! These nachos have a kick and you'll love the freshness the slaw brings to it!
BUILD-UR-OWN NACHOS! 9”$13.99
We start you off with chips, cheese, pico & pickled jalapeños...Our nachos have received international fame...literally. The 9" are large, and we dont just thrown stuff on top, we layer the ingredients and our average nacho has 19 levels! Feeling really hungry? Upgrade to the Colossal 11" Nacho platter and sleep well tonight!
More about Sharky's Cantina

