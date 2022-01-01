Nachos in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve nachos
More about Dos Mas
Dos Mas
50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs
|Vegan Nachos
|$15.00
topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, cashew cheese, corn, and pickled jalapeños.
More about Sharky's Cantina
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|BBQ NACHOS 9"
|$17.99
We smother corn chips with our BBQ pulled pork, cheese, pineapple-mango,
killa’ salsa and our housemade pickled poblano slaw. It‘s a backyard BBQ on a plate of nachos.
WARNING- Killa’ salsa is HOT!
|BBQ NACHOS 11"
|$20.99
Same as the 9" but a lot bigger! These nachos have a kick and you'll love the freshness the slaw brings to it!
|BUILD-UR-OWN NACHOS! 9”
|$13.99
We start you off with chips, cheese, pico & pickled jalapeños...Our nachos have received international fame...literally. The 9" are large, and we dont just thrown stuff on top, we layer the ingredients and our average nacho has 19 levels! Feeling really hungry? Upgrade to the Colossal 11" Nacho platter and sleep well tonight!