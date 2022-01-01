Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

MV Chowder Company

9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEANUT BUTTER PIE$12.00
KENTUCKY BOURBON PECAN PIE$12.00
More about MV Chowder Company
Banner pic

 

Mo's Lunch

137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Pie$10.00
Korilee's famous pie! The fish fry menu is available on weds 4/6 from 4-8pm only.
More about Mo's Lunch
Item pic

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oreo Cookies & Cream Pie$7.99
Oreo cookie crust w/ cookie chunks & Bavarian whipped cream filling
Shepherd's Pie!$21.99
Our Chef's own blend w/ ground beef, mixed vegetables & mashed potatoes
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie$7.99
Light & creamy filling made with REESE’S® creamy peanut butter & then topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups. Placed in rich chocolate cookie crust & drizzled w/ Hershey’s® Dark Fudge Topping & Hershey’s® Caramel
More about THE BARN

