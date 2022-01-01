Pies in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve pies
MV Chowder Company
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS
|PEANUT BUTTER PIE
|$12.00
|KENTUCKY BOURBON PECAN PIE
|$12.00
Mo's Lunch
137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Blueberry Pie
|$10.00
Korilee's famous pie! The fish fry menu is available on weds 4/6 from 4-8pm only.
THE BARN
13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Oreo Cookies & Cream Pie
|$7.99
Oreo cookie crust w/ cookie chunks & Bavarian whipped cream filling
|Shepherd's Pie!
|$21.99
Our Chef's own blend w/ ground beef, mixed vegetables & mashed potatoes
|Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie
|$7.99
Light & creamy filling made with REESE’S® creamy peanut butter & then topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups. Placed in rich chocolate cookie crust & drizzled w/ Hershey’s® Dark Fudge Topping & Hershey’s® Caramel