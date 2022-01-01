Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve rice bowls

The Ritz MV & Dilly's image

 

The Ritz MV & Dilly's

4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$7.00
More about The Ritz MV & Dilly's
Item pic

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl$27.99
Thin flank steak marinated in a sweet Korean bulgogi sauce w/ sautéed mushrooms, carrots, cucumbers & sesame seeds served over a bed of white rice & topped w/ a fried egg. Mix it all together & enjoy the mouth party!
More about THE BARN

