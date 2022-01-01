Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice bowls in
Oak Bluffs
/
Oak Bluffs
/
Rice Bowls
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve rice bowls
The Ritz MV & Dilly's
4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
Rice Bowl
$7.00
More about The Ritz MV & Dilly's
THE BARN
13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl
$27.99
Thin flank steak marinated in a sweet Korean bulgogi sauce w/ sautéed mushrooms, carrots, cucumbers & sesame seeds served over a bed of white rice & topped w/ a fried egg. Mix it all together & enjoy the mouth party!
More about THE BARN
Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Bluffs
Lobsters
Fajitas
Clam Chowder
Mussels
Shrimp Scampi
Pork Dumplings
Caesar Salad
Tacos
More near Oak Bluffs to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1543 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston