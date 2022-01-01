Steak quesadillas in Oak Bluffs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Dos Mas image

 

Dos Mas

50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAK QUESADILLA$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, chopped onion, chopped poblano, wholegrain mustard
More about Dos Mas
Item pic

 

Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NEW! STEAK & CHEESE QUESADILLA$18.99
It’s not from Philly, and that’s OK! Enjoy our marinated steak, grilled onions & peppers, jack cheddar cheese and silky queso ‘nacho cheese’ inside a perfectly grilled tortilla! Is it better than Philly? :)
More about Sharky's Cantina

