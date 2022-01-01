Tacos in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve tacos
Fishbones Bar & Grille
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Steak Tacos
|$22.95
Grilled skirt steak, sauteed & peppers, jack cheese, lettuce & spicy mayo
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Steak Tacos
|$20.95
Grilled sirloin, smoke poblano aioli, sautéed onions, peppers, cheddar jack & cabbage
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.95
Roasted corn salsa, lettuce & spicy poblano aioli
|Veggie Tacos
|$17.95
Plant Based Beyond Burger w/Roasted Corn Salsa, Cabbage, Sliced Avocado & Smoked Poblano Aioli
Nomans
15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Pan-seared fish tacos served in a soft tortilla topped with kimchi, pickled ginger, cucumber salad and maple xo sauce. **Spicy!** (2 tacos!)
|Pork Tacos
|$13.00
Mojo pork, red cabbage slaw, pickled onion, and cotija cheese served on a soft tortilla. (2 tacos!)
Dos Mas
50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs
|Falafel Taco
|$7.00
(Falafel is deep fried ground chickpeas, herbs, spices, and onion) topped with
cheese, tzatziki sauce, cucumber
|Beef Taco
|$7.00
(ground and seasoned) and served with
cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese
|Steak Taco
|$7.00
(cubed flank steak) served with cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|MIXED TACOS
If you want to mix up your taco shells and stuffing, you're in the right place...our base taco comes with cheese, pico & lettuce.
|TACO SALAD BOWLS
|$13.99
Taco Salad Bowl comes in a golden crispy tortilla with rice, your choice of beans, shredded iceberg and cabbage, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and fresh salsa (pico)
|BUILD-'EM-TACOS
|$10.99
2 Tacos, your way. Send it!
Ocean View
16 Chapman Avenue PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Chicken Taco
|$15.95
w/ Chipotle Aioli, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Cheddar Jack & Lettuce