Tacos in Oak Bluffs

Go
Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve tacos

Fishbones Bar & Grille image

 

Fishbones Bar & Grille

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$22.95
Grilled skirt steak, sauteed & peppers, jack cheese, lettuce & spicy mayo
More about Fishbones Bar & Grille
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$20.95
Grilled sirloin, smoke poblano aioli, sautéed onions, peppers, cheddar jack & cabbage
Shrimp Tacos$16.95
Roasted corn salsa, lettuce & spicy poblano aioli
Veggie Tacos$17.95
Plant Based Beyond Burger w/Roasted Corn Salsa, Cabbage, Sliced Avocado & Smoked Poblano Aioli
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Nomans image

 

Nomans

15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
Pan-seared fish tacos served in a soft tortilla topped with kimchi, pickled ginger, cucumber salad and maple xo sauce. **Spicy!** (2 tacos!)
Pork Tacos$13.00
Mojo pork, red cabbage slaw, pickled onion, and cotija cheese served on a soft tortilla. (2 tacos!)
More about Nomans
The Ritz MV & Dilly's image

 

The Ritz MV & Dilly's

4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco$7.00
More about The Ritz MV & Dilly's
Shrimp Taco image

 

Dos Mas

50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Taco$7.00
(Falafel is deep fried ground chickpeas, herbs, spices, and onion) topped with
cheese, tzatziki sauce, cucumber
Beef Taco$7.00
(ground and seasoned) and served with
cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese
Steak Taco$7.00
(cubed flank steak) served with cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
More about Dos Mas
Item pic

 

Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MIXED TACOS
If you want to mix up your taco shells and stuffing, you're in the right place...our base taco comes with cheese, pico & lettuce.
TACO SALAD BOWLS$13.99
Taco Salad Bowl comes in a golden crispy tortilla with rice, your choice of beans, shredded iceberg and cabbage, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and fresh salsa (pico)
BUILD-'EM-TACOS$10.99
2 Tacos, your way. Send it!
More about Sharky's Cantina
Ocean View image

 

Ocean View

16 Chapman Avenue PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco$15.95
w/ Chipotle Aioli, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Cheddar Jack & Lettuce
More about Ocean View
Item pic

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Cod Tacos!$21.99
2 flour tortillas stuffed w/ crispy fried cod, shredded cheese, pico de gallo & coleslaw topped w/ spicy mayo, served w/ fries
More about THE BARN

Map

Map

