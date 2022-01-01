Oak Brook restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
3041 Butterfield Rd., Oak Brook
|Popular items
|Trio
|$9.99
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
Labriola Cafe
3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook
|Popular items
|Orchard Salad
|$13.00
Fresh field greens, local apples, dried apricots, raisins & cranberries, aged white cheddar, toasted pecans and homemade apple cider vinaigrette
|Milanese Salad
|$15.00
Breaded chicken, shaved cauliflower, tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and lemon caesar dressing
|Labriola Caesar
|$11.00
Crisp hearts of romaine, shaved imported grana padano cheese, Labriola's toasted crumbled croutons, and classic Caesar dressing
LaBarra
3011 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine Hearts, Labriola Croutons, Shaved Parmesan
|Margherita
|$17.00
Crushed Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.00
Marinara, Pecorino, Basil, Served with Labriola Garlic Bread
Protein Bar & Kitchen
2040 York Road, Oak Brook
|Popular items
|Keto Coffee
|$5.79
MCT oil, grass fed ghee and locally roasted coffee [140 cals, 1g protein, 1g net carbs]
|Buffalo Salad
|$9.99
All-natural chicken, greens, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [320 cals, 27g protein, 10g net carbs]
|Kale Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [640 cals, 50g protein, 29g net carbs]
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
529 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Nutella Pocket
|$4.25
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2054 York Road, Oak Brook
|Popular items
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Create Scrambler
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Harbor Signature Pancakes
|$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook
|Popular items
|Chicken Cesar Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing (no substitutions please)
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$7.25
Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado ranch dressing on a wheat flour tortilla
|Soup of the Day - Sm
|$2.75
Chicken Noodle
FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
531 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook
|Popular items
|Greek Fries
|$4.65
fries topped with feta, oregano, and lemon wedge
|Fountain Soda
|$2.35
Not available for delivery.
|Spanakopita Plate
|$9.85
spinach and feta in a light, flaky phyllo crust
SALADS
Reza's Restaurant
40 N Tower Rd, Oak Brook
|Popular items
|Eggplant Steak
|$6.95
|Salmon Kabob
|Roasted Feta Cheese
|$7.95
Roka Akor | Oak Brook
166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook
|Popular items
|Tempura Vegetable Maki
|$13.00
Tempura Vegetable
|Prime Beef Ramen
|$19.00
Prime Beef Tonkatsu, Soft Boiled Egg, Bamboo Shoot, Bean Sprouts
|Crispy Prawn
|$13.00
Crispy Prawn
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
521 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook
Game of Irons
3041 butterfield rd. Suite 104, Oak Brook
Surf's Up Restaurant and Bar
100 Oakbrook Center, Oakbrook