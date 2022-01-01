Oak Brook restaurants you'll love

Oak Brook restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oak Brook

Oak Brook's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Must-try Oak Brook restaurants

BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

3041 Butterfield Rd., Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (347 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Trio$9.99
Onion Rings$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Labriola Cafe image

 

Labriola Cafe

3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Orchard Salad$13.00
Fresh field greens, local apples, dried apricots, raisins & cranberries, aged white cheddar, toasted pecans and homemade apple cider vinaigrette
Milanese Salad$15.00
Breaded chicken, shaved cauliflower, tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and lemon caesar dressing
Labriola Caesar$11.00
Crisp hearts of romaine, shaved imported grana padano cheese, Labriola's toasted crumbled croutons, and classic Caesar dressing
LaBarra image

 

LaBarra

3011 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Hearts, Labriola Croutons, Shaved Parmesan
Margherita$17.00
Crushed Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Marinara, Pecorino, Basil, Served with Labriola Garlic Bread
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

2040 York Road, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Keto Coffee$5.79
MCT oil, grass fed ghee and locally roasted coffee [140 cals, 1g protein, 1g net carbs]
Buffalo Salad$9.99
All-natural chicken, greens, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [320 cals, 27g protein, 10g net carbs]
Kale Caesar Wrap$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [640 cals, 50g protein, 29g net carbs]
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

529 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Nutella Pocket$4.25
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2054 York Road, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware image

 

Food for Thought - Ace Hardware

2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cesar Salad$7.50
Romaine, chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing (no substitutions please)
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$7.25
Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado ranch dressing on a wheat flour tortilla
Soup of the Day - Sm$2.75
Chicken Noodle
Greek Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

531 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

Avg 3.4 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Fries$4.65
fries topped with feta, oregano, and lemon wedge
Fountain Soda$2.35
Not available for delivery.
Spanakopita Plate$9.85
spinach and feta in a light, flaky phyllo crust
Reza's Restaurant image

SALADS

Reza's Restaurant

40 N Tower Rd, Oak Brook

Avg 4.4 (365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant Steak$6.95
Salmon Kabob
Roasted Feta Cheese$7.95
Roka Akor | Oak Brook image

 

Roka Akor | Oak Brook

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tempura Vegetable Maki$13.00
Tempura Vegetable
Prime Beef Ramen$19.00
Prime Beef Tonkatsu, Soft Boiled Egg, Bamboo Shoot, Bean Sprouts
Crispy Prawn$13.00
Crispy Prawn
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

521 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

DMK Burger Bar Oakbrook

533 OAKBROOK CENTER, OAK BROOK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Game of Irons image

 

Game of Irons

3041 butterfield rd. Suite 104, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Surf's Up Restaurant and Bar

100 Oakbrook Center, Oakbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Brook

Chili

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

French Toast

