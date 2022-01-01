Cheeseburgers in Oak Brook
Oak Brook restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Labriola Cafe
3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook
|The Maytag Blue Cheeseburger on a Pretzel Bun
|$14.50
Smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Maytag blue cheese, lettuce and tomato
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook
|The 1/3 Pound Cheeseburger
|$7.00
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on a toasted bun please let us know what kind of sauce you like: secret sauce, onion aioli, chipotle aioli, ketchup, mustard or mayo
|The 1/3 Pounder Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.50
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on a toasted bun please let us know what kind of sauce you like: secret sauce, onion aioli, chipotle aioli, ketchup, mustard or mayo