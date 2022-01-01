Chicken salad in Oak Brook

Oak Brook restaurants
Toast

Oak Brook restaurants that serve chicken salad

Door County Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2054 York Road, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Chicken Cesar Salad image

 

Food for Thought - Ace Hardware

2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cesar Salad$7.50
Romaine, chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing (no substitutions please)
Tour Daily BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$8.50
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Chopped romaine, roasted chicken,
roasted corn, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, cheddar & jack cheese, tossed with bbq ranch dressing and garnished with crispy tortilla strips
More about Food for Thought - Ace Hardware

Map

