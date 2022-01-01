Chicken salad in Oak Brook
Oak Brook restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2054 York Road, Oak Brook
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook
|Chicken Cesar Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing (no substitutions please)
|Tour Daily BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.50
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Chopped romaine, roasted chicken,
roasted corn, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, cheddar & jack cheese, tossed with bbq ranch dressing and garnished with crispy tortilla strips