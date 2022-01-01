Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Oak Brook

Go
Oak Brook restaurants
Toast

Oak Brook restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

529 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook

Avg 3.8 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2054 York Road, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Brook

Gnocchi

Tomato Soup

Chili

Tortellini

Chopped Salad

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Rotisserie Chicken

Map

More near Oak Brook to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston