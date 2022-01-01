Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Oak Brook

Oak Brook restaurants
Oak Brook restaurants that serve meatball subs

Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe

3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub on Artisan Baguette$13.50
House-made meatballs, marinara and provolone, served with hand cut fries
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware

2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook

Takeout
Tour BOURBON BBQ MEATBALL SUB$8.50
BOURBON BBQ MEATBALL SUB beef meatballs wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and cooked in a bourbon bbq sauce on a French roll with pepperjack cheese & crispy onions served with fries
