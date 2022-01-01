Meatball subs in Oak Brook
Oak Brook restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe
3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook
|Meatball Sub on Artisan Baguette
|$13.50
House-made meatballs, marinara and provolone, served with hand cut fries
More about Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook
|Tour BOURBON BBQ MEATBALL SUB
|$8.50
BOURBON BBQ MEATBALL SUB beef meatballs wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and cooked in a bourbon bbq sauce on a French roll with pepperjack cheese & crispy onions served with fries