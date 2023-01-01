Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Oak Brook

Oak Brook restaurants that serve pancakes

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook

2054 York Road, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate Pancakes$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
Kid's Hot Chocolate Pancakes$12.50
Two hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips insides, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles. Served with two scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$0.00
Our signature batter with a swirl of cinnamon filling baked inside, topped with cream cheese icing.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook
CFS Coffee: Chicago - 2050 York Road

2050 York Road, Oakbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Protein Pancakes$11.99
More about CFS Coffee: Chicago - 2050 York Road

