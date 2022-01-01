Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Oak Brook

Go
Oak Brook restaurants
Toast

Oak Brook restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Center

529 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook

Avg 3.8 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding Bismark Donut$4.25
Our collaboration donut with Magnolia Bakery, available only at Stan's June 29th to July 12th.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Center
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook

2054 York Road, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tropical Chia Pudding$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature berry jam, fresh kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a slice of Sun Toast (wheat toast drizzled with local honey and sunflower butter).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook

