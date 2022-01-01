Pudding in Oak Brook
Oak Brook restaurants that serve pudding
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Center
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Center
529 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook
|Banana Pudding Bismark Donut
|$4.25
Our collaboration donut with Magnolia Bakery, available only at Stan's June 29th to July 12th.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook
2054 York Road, Oak Brook
|Tropical Chia Pudding
|$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature berry jam, fresh kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a slice of Sun Toast (wheat toast drizzled with local honey and sunflower butter).