Quesadillas in Oak Brook
Oak Brook restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Alter Brewing + Kitchen - Oak Brook
Alter Brewing + Kitchen - Oak Brook
1170 22nd Street, Oak Brook
|VEGAN QUESADILLA
|$15.00
Vegan Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeno, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Salsa Roja and Burnt Chili Chimichurri
More about Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook
|Veggie Fajita Quesadilla
|$7.25
FAJITA QUESADILLA
adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack &
cheddar cheese, on a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.50
adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, onions, peppers & chicken served with sour cream