Salmon in Oak Brook

Go
Oak Brook restaurants
Toast

Oak Brook restaurants that serve salmon

Reza's Restaurant image

SALADS

Reza's Restaurant

40 N Tower Rd, Oak Brook

Avg 4.4 (365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Kabob
More about Reza's Restaurant
Roka Akor | Oak Brook image

 

Roka Akor | Oak Brook

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado$14.00
Salmon Avocado
More about Roka Akor | Oak Brook

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Brook

Caesar Salad

Chili

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Oak Brook to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston