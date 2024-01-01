Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Oak Brook

Go
Oak Brook restaurants
Toast

Oak Brook restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe

3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Salmon and Spinach Salad$20.00
Applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, oven roasted mushrooms, red onion, homemade warm bacon vinaigrette
More about Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Brook

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Gnocchi

Tuna Salad

Chopped Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near Oak Brook to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1923 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston