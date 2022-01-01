Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Oak Brook

Go
Oak Brook restaurants
Toast

Oak Brook restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

 

Labriola Cafe

3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini with Parmesan Cream$16.00
Four cheese stuffed tortellini with parmesan cream sauce
More about Labriola Cafe
Item pic

 

LaBarra

3011 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Four Cheese Tortellini$20.00
Sweet Peas, Prosciutto, Parmesan Cream Sauce
More about LaBarra

