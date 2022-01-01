Turkey burgers in Oak Brook
Oak Brook restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about Labriola Cafe
Labriola Cafe
3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook
|Turkey Burger on a Pretzel Bun
|$14.00
Two-year aged Black Diamond white cheddar, lettuce and tomato
More about Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook
|Turkey Burger
|$6.00
1/3 pounder of juicy turkey patty
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on a toasted bun please let us know what kind of sauce you like: secret sauce, onion aioli, chipotle aioli, ketchup, mustard or mayo