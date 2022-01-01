Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Oak Brook

Oak Brook restaurants
Oak Brook restaurants that serve waffles

Game of Irons - 3041 Butterfield Rd, Suite 104

3041 butterfield rd. Suite 104, Oak Brook

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$5.00
Skin-on potatoes cut in a lattice formation. served with a dash of salt.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook

2054 York Road, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Waffle Sampler$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
